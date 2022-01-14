AAP demands ST status for Pahari speaking people

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that PoK Displaced Persons should also be included in the beneficiaries of 3 per cent reservation which has been recently announced by the J&K government for the people of Rajouri and Poonch under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
In a handout Rajesh Gupta, AAP vice president for Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency urged upon PM Modi led government to grant ST status to all Pahari Speaking People of J&K.
He said that the Government should have taken all the Pahari Speaking People of J&K into consideration before granting reservation according to their cultural, linguistic and geographical identities and questioned the logic behind providing reservation to a handful people of Poonch and Rajouri under Pahari Speaking category.
Gupta also said that in case the demand of a particular community is not fulfilled, they will be compelled to hit streets to press the Government for their demands.
He said that discrimination being done with the community must end.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR