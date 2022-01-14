AAP demands ST status for Pahari speaking people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that PoK Displaced Persons should also be included in the beneficiaries of 3 per cent reservation which has been recently announced by the J&K government for the people of Rajouri and Poonch under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

In a handout Rajesh Gupta, AAP vice president for Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency urged upon PM Modi led government to grant ST status to all Pahari Speaking People of J&K.

He said that the Government should have taken all the Pahari Speaking People of J&K into consideration before granting reservation according to their cultural, linguistic and geographical identities and questioned the logic behind providing reservation to a handful people of Poonch and Rajouri under Pahari Speaking category.

Gupta also said that in case the demand of a particular community is not fulfilled, they will be compelled to hit streets to press the Government for their demands.

He said that discrimination being done with the community must end.