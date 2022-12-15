Anganwadi Workers, Helpers protest against BJP, LG’s Admn

120 workers, helpers terminated in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 15: Anganwadi Workers Welfare Association (AWWA) affiliated to Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) held strong protest Dharna in front of DC office Samba and has opposed the order of the Social Welfare Department, badly harming the interests of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

The protesting workers and helpers were also strongly condemning the order of CDPO Vijaypur, who have allegedly terminated the services of about 120 Anganwadi Workers and Helpers without providing any benefits. They were strongly protesting against BJP Government and LG’s administration.

They are opposing fixation of 60 years age for workers and imposing other unjustified conditions, like, Aganwadi Worker/Helpers working in her village if married will be treated as disengaged, engaged from outside wards will also be disengaged.

While addressing the workers Harbans Choudhary, working president BMS condemn the too much enthusiasm shown by CDPO Vijaypur by issuing list/ order of termination of more than 120 workers and helpers without paying their retiremental dues and pending salary. The workers he said shall not leave the centres till their dues are cleared.

Association president, Swarna Choudhary oppose the retirement / disengagement of workers as the Aganwadi workers and helpers have been appointed under the guidelines of ICDS Scheme in which it has been categorically mentioned working of workers up to 65 years and further if Govt wants to retire the workers then Govt have to pay Rs 5 lakh to Anganwadi Workers and Rs 3 lakh to helpers before reliving them from service.

Ashok Choudhary Sangathan Mantri, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh alleged that Anganwadi workers/helpers have been working since long and J&K state is the only state who is paying state share just @ Rs 600 per month or workers and Rs 300 PM for helpers since 2010 and after including centre share they are being paid total honorarium @ Rs 5100 per month for Anganwadi worker and Rs 2550 for helpers. The neighbouring states are paying state shares i.e. Haryana state share Rs 8161, Delhi 6750, Punjab 3650 and Himachal Pradesh Rs 4500, whereas Jammu and Kashmir is paying only Rs 600 and Rs 300 PM for workers/helpers respectively.

Roshu Sharma and Neelam Sharma, general secretaries said that no worker will leave the centres if genuine retirement benefits are not given and pending salary/ arrears not released by the department.