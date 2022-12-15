CS launches SWAGATAM to give hassle free entry to visitors coming to Civil Sectt

*Inaugurates GAD website with Hindi/Urdu interface

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 15: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the online Visitor Management System called SWAGATAM at Srinagar Civil Secretariat in presence of Administrative Secretaries to ensure easy and hassle free entry of visitors to both Secretariats at Jammu and Srinagar. The system shall enable a person to schedule a meeting in advance for redressal of his genuine grievances.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary observed that the system was overdue and was one of several initiatives in furtherance of digital J&K. He complimented the whole team of GAD, for developing the management system in consultation with IT, Estates and Police Departments. He underscored the need for maximizing the satisfaction level of visitors by ensuring quality outcome of their visits.

Dr Mehta also impressed upon the officers to evaluate the requests of applicants as per laid down norms for efficient use of time and resources. He enjoined upon them to give hearing to all the visitors who are provided online passes and devise a proper mechanism regarding the same. He told them to look for places inside Secretariats where these visitors would be heard comfortably by one officer or other. He also advised them to look into making virtual visits possible so as to save time and energy.

The Administrative Secretary GAD, while throwing light on different aspects and objectives of the Management System, highlighted that it is easy and shall enhance efficiency.

It was informed that the system is going to be linked with Pukaar Grievance Cell and Rapid Assessment System (RAS) for follow-up and evaluation. Moreover an SMS/e-mail alert would be sent to each applicant about the approval, rejection or rescheduling of his/her request and would cover all types of visitors coming to the Secretariat. It would give insights about frequent visitors and the offices visited frequently and the time spent by the visitor inside the premises.

The visitors can register on the portal jandksecretariat. swagatam.gov.in for registration and on approval can fetch their visitor passes from the portal or through email. The officers can reschedule, reject or forward the request to the other concerned officer for better outcome of the visit, as was informed during the launch.

Later on the Chief Secretary inaugurated the multi-lingual website of GAD whose interface would now be available in both Hindi and Urdu languages. It was said to be the first official website of the UT to have the contents available in all the three languages of English, Hindi and Urdu.

For the purpose the translation cells have been established at J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages for translating the content. The translation of orders in Hindi have been completed till 10th of December, 2022 and in Urdu till 30th of November, 2022. It was also made out that the translation time would gradually be reduced to 24-hr window for future orders.