Amit describes LAHDC, PRIs key players in JJM implementation in Ladakh

National Conference on RWPF-2023

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 21: An important two-day National Conference on RWPF-2023 (Rural Wash Partners Forum) was organized today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi as a part of ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission wherein UT of Ladakh made its presence felt with a keynote address and an absorbing presentation by Rural Development Secretary Amit Sharma amongst distinguished speakers from all UTs/states who congregated to deliberate upon multiple themes pertinent to different aspects of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) implementation and the challenges related to it.

Lot of brainstorming happened during different sessions held throughout the day wherein valuable insights were shared on multiple thematic topics crucial to the success of the JJM. One of the highlights of the event was a detailed presentation by Amit Sharma, Secretary Rural Development, Ladakh who shared the holistic vision of Ladakh led by its Lieutenant Governor Brig BD Mishra (Retired) and Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal who strongly believe in the theory of inclusive growth with prominent role of PRIs especially LAHDC and Panchyati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

Amit Sharma addressed the theme on “Efficient & Effective Operation and Maintenance for JJM & Grievance Redressal Mechanism” as a co-chair of this Session. During his presentation, Amit Sharma emphasized the pivotal role of local self-government institutions, including PRIs and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, in ensuring the successful implementation and triumph of the program, alongside its robust grievance redressal mechanism.

Other lead speakers of the Session were Amit Saini (Mission Director, JJM Maharashtra), Pashim Tiwari from AIILSG and VK Madhvan from WaterAID, Kailash Karthik (Mission Director, JJM Assam and Amit Kataria (Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Rural Development) who provided valuable contributions in this Panel Discussion.

The event witnessed extensive discussions and knowledge sharing, enabling all participants to gain valuable insights and strengthen their commitment towards ensuring the success of the Mission.