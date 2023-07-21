Justice Tashi holds interaction with Judicial Officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge of district Jammu today visited District Court Complex Janipur and had interaction with Judicial Officers. He was received by Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu along with other Judicial Officers.

Bala Jyoti, Special Judge Anti Corruption CBI Court Jammu on behalf of Judicial Officers and office bearers of Judicial Employees Welfare Association extended floral welcome to Justice Tashi Rabstan.

In the welcome address, Sanjay Parihar gave an overview of performance of the Judicial Officers of the district, apprised Justice Rabstan with regard to the pendency of the cases and also discussed the steps taken to reduce it.

Justice Tashi laid stress on the speedily disposal of cases under POCSO Act and special emphasis was also laid for counselling in the Family Court matters. Further, he laid stress for Pre Litigation Mediation under the Commercial Court Act.

He suggested that awareness/training program of PLVs of DLSA Jammu be conducted so that the PLVs can aware the people about the benefits of the Pre Institution Mediation. He laid stress on speedy disposal of the old cases preferably 10 years old. He also enquired about the Judicial Infrastructure with regard to New Court Complexes in Tehsil R S Pura and Tehsil Akhnoor.

Later, problems of the Judicial Officers with regard to inadequate judicial staff too were also discussed.

As a token of respect, a memento was presented to Justice Tashi by Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Bala Jyoti, Special Judge Anti Corruption CBI Court Jammu along with Judicial Officers.