AM Hyundai sets up mega camp for customers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: AM Hyundai has set up a mega camp for customers here.

The camp was inaugurated by Anurag Kumar, Zonal Service Head of Hyundai along with Amit Sharma, Head of Regional Service, Jatinder Mahajan, Chairman AM Hyundai, Ankur Mahajan, Sanjay Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan Directors AM Hyundai.

Anurag Kumar informed that even this year (3rd year in row) Hyundai has bagged first spot in Customer Service excellence.

On the occasion, Anurag thanked all the customers for showering the company with such an amazing support.

Customers were provided with Free General Check-Up in this camp.

Jatinder Mahajan while speaking assured the customers that their satisfaction and faith is of prime importance to the company.