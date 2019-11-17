Media XI drubs DYSS XI by 20 runs in friendly tie

Sports infuses discipline, inculcates spirit, promotes fitness: DG Sports

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Splendid 74 runs off just 55 balls by Amit Kumar guided Media-XI Cricket Club Jammu to overpower Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) XI in a close contest by 20 runs in a friendly T20 Cricket match played at GGM Science College hostel ground, here today.

Earlier, Media XI led by Vivek Suri won the toss and opted to bat first. Media XI suffered early blow as opener Ranjeet was dismissed for duck. Amit Kumar (74 off 55 balls) and Amar (34 off 21 balls) helped Media XI to set a challenging total of 138 runs. Sunil and Rahul also contributed 8 runs each.

For DYSS XI, Asif was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3 wickets in his 4 overs by conceding 18 runs, while Venus and Jagpal also shared 2 wickets each.

DYSS in their run chase started cautiously but lost early wickets as Pardeep Bali took a stunner to dismiss DYSS opener. DYSS kept on losing wickets on regular intervals and could not reach the required total and only managed to score 118 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. The team lost the match by 20 runs.

For DYSS, Venus (19 off 14 balls) remained the highest scorer whereas Tarsem, Vikram Dogra and Suresh Singh contributed 15, 13 and 10 runs to the total respectively. For Media XI, Yash, Dev, Vivek Suri, Nitin and Rahul scalped 2 wickets apiece. Media XI batsman Amit Kumar was declared as the man of the match for his magnificent knock.

Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services and Sports, J&K, while interacting with Media persons said that sports play an pivotal role in infusing discipline, inculcating sportsman spirit, besides enhancing fitness.

“This event is an Initiative by DYSS to promote sports especially cricket among the government employees to keep them fit and healthy,” said DG Sports.

He added that they have already organised similar kind of sports activities In Kashmir wherein employees from Civil Secretariat and Forest Department participated.