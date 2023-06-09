Advisor inaugurates North Zone NeoCon-2023 Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 9: The North Zone NeoCon-2023 Conference commenced today at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here. The event was inaugurated by RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, in the presence of several other dignitaries here today.

Organized by the Department of Pediatrics and Neonatology, Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, the conference is set to take place from June 9 to June 10, 2023, at SKICC. With its focus on neonatal health and medical practice, the event holds great significance as it marks the first-ever Zonal NeoCon conference held in the Union Territory.

The conference will cover a range of vital topics, including neonatal resuscitation, neonatal ventilation, quality improvement, neonatal nursing, and other prevalent issues and interventions related to neonatal health.

“The aim is to provide participants with the latest advancements and updates in the field of neonatology, facilitating their professional development and enhancing neonatal care,” officials said.

Dr. Showkat Hussain Tali, Associate Professor Pediatrics and Neonatologist at GMC Anantnag and the chief organizer of the conference, underscored the importance of updating healthcare professionals with evidence-based practices. “The conference intends to equip attendees with the necessary skills to improve neonatal care and enhance patient outcomes,” he said.

Dr. (Prof) Syed Tariq Qureshi, Patron and Principal of GMC Anantnag, emphasized the conference’s significance in improving neonatal care in Kashmir and its potential to contribute to a substantial reduction in neonatal mortality rates.

He noted that both the Government of India and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir have prioritized the health sector and are committed to enhancing overall healthcare through a comprehensive approach.

During the inauguration, Bhatnagar extended a warm welcome to delegates from across the country. He expressed confidence in the conference’s success and its positive impact on neonatal care in Kashmir.

Bhatnagar reiterated the government’s dedication to prioritizing healthcare and stressed the role of conferences like NeoCon-2023 in keeping pace with global advancements and improving medical practices.

Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary of Health and Medical Education, joined the conference via teleconference. He highlighted the significant impact of neonatal care and optimal treatment in reducing infant mortality rates.

Kumar shared insights into the government’s initiatives to strengthen maternal and child care services through the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) program under NHM.