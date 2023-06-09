DC Baramulla chairs DLTFC meeting, approves 115 cases

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 9: A meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) was today chaired by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.

The committee gave approval to clear 115 cases for the year 2023-24 under Jammu & Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) thereby providing loans among eligible beneficiaries of the district for setting up income generating units.

At the outset, various cases were submitted before the District Level Task Force Committee for consideration of financial assistance from different banks to unemployed youth of Baramulla for setting up of income generating units including manufacturing and establishment of small units of Dairy, Sheep, Poultry, Grocery Stores, Readymade Garments, Cutting and Tailoring, Bakery, Automobile etc.

The committee screened and scrutinized all the cases and approved 115 cases for credit linkage through financial institutions after thorough analysis of physical and financial viability of proposed projects and the entrepreneurial skills of the applicants. The units are expected to generate employment opportunities for over a large number of youth in the district.

It is worth mentioning here that under JKREGP and PMEGP, a total of 1065 cases were sanctioned in Baramulla district for the year 2022-23 with an amount of Rs. 20.96 Crores as subsidy thereby providing employment to 1065 youth.

Dr Sehrish stressed on the line departments to bring more and more unemployed youth of Baramulla District under the ambit of Government schemes by providing proper training to the beneficiaries under Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs).

Dr Sehrish also stressed on the Bankers to ensure speedy disposal of these cases so that the aspiring unemployed youths are in a position to establish their income generating units without any difficulties.

The DDC expressed hope that the units will go a long way in enhancing the socio-economic upliftment of the unemployed youth in Baramulla District.