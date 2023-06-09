Govt fails to address common man’s sufferings: Manohar

Excelsior Correspondent

BILLAWAR, June 9: Former Minister Dr Manohar Lal Sharma has alleged that this Government has failed to address sufferings of common man in the J&K UT.

Addressing a public meeting at Banyari in Panchayat Salore to listen to public grievances as a part of his mass contact programme in Billawar constituency today, Dr Manohar slammed the LG administration for enforcing unprecedented power cuts and resorting to scarce drinking water supply during the ongoing summer months, saying this is not what the people deserved especially during scorching heat. He said power cuts are as severe and long as 12 hours and more, leaving the residents of the entire Billawar constituency precipitating and farmers high and dry due to non-functioning of water-pumps.

Manohar said lack of basic commodities torments the hollow slogan of `Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. As if it was not enough, the sky rocketing hike in the petrol and diesel prices has broken the backbone of farmers and commuters. With essentials getting costlier due to increase in transportation charges the poor stand marginalized and pushed to the wall, he said, asking is it what the BJP can boast about.

The former minister said the administrative inertia has left the people of Billawar constituency fumbling especially on account of power, drinking water and other essentials. He said the concerned departments have failed in maintaining essential services which is proving nightmarish for the people.

Dr Manohar said people of Jammu and Kashmir had been sold many dreams after degrading status of the state as Union Territory but the reality remains that they find themselves left in lurch. The unemployment is growing with educated unemployed seeing their future bleak due to various measures taken by the administration. The promise of fast track employment has been nothing but a huge lie which is staring stark at unemployed whose number is alarmingly increasing with each passing day.

He also sought immediate rollback of decisions to levy property tax on the people, especially as employment opportunities have already dried up and business is suffering. He expressed concern over the delay in holding assembly elections in the Union Territory and said an elected government is necessary in Jammu and Kashmir to end growing public woes.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Sarpanch Budhi Singh, KK Sharma, Omparkash, Hans Raj, Ex- Sarpanch Romesh Chander, Gian Chand and others.