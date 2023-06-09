Complex knee replacement done in Gandhi Nagar Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: A 45-year-old female patient underwent total knee replacement in Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.

Elaborating about the case, Consultant Orthopedics, Joint Replacement and Arthroscopic Surgeon of the Hospital told that the patient was suffering from severe pain in the right knee since 5 years and was totally bed ridden since more than 5 months.

He said the patient underwent various treatments in and outside the state and when the pain and disability was severe she resorted to some injections in the knee joint by some local practitioner after which her condition become even worse and she had to under undergo blood transfusions as her condition was deteriorating due to pain and weakness.

The patient finally came to Gandhi Nagar Hospital where she was advised total knee replacement by Dr Kanav Padha. The surgery was done by latest technique and equipments with minimal blood loss. Dr Padha told that she was suffering from inflammatory arthritis which is form of rheumatoid arthritis and causes rapid and severe destruction of joints.

With the help of proper physiotherapy, now the patient is walking independently with the help of walker totally pain free. The surgery was done under Ayushman Bharat scheme, totally free of cost.

The anesthesia team was headed by Dr Sangeeta, Dr Sucheta and Dr Madhvi while OT support was given by Rakesh Bakshi and Jaswinder Singh.