Chased by dogs, 11-yr old dies

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 9: In a devastating turn of events, a minor boy lost his life after being chased by a pack of stray dogs and falling into an open drain while trying to escape.

The incident occurred nearly 13 days ago, and despite extensive efforts by medical professionals, the victim, Ahmad Bin Javaid, succumbed to his injuries.

Ahmad (11), who sustained severe injuries during the incident, was rushed to a hospital immediately. However, despite the doctors’ best efforts, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

He remained in a brain-dead state in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Pediatric Hospital, Bemina, and tragically passed away on Thursday evening, ending a 13-day battle for survival.

Recalling the harrowing incident, Ahmad’s father, Javaid Ahmad Rather, shared the heartbreaking details.

“He was playing cricket here. The ball went into the drain, and as they tried to retrieve it, the dogs began chasing him. While trying to run away, he fell into the drain and suffered shock due to drowning,” he said.

Javaid explained that he was not present at the time of the incident. “However, our relatives were there and immediately rushed him to the hospital. He was initially taken to SMHS Hospital and later transferred to the pediatric hospital, where he ultimately lost the battle,” he added.