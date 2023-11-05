Admn takes strong note of irrational staff postings in GMC Hospitals

MSs asked to coordinate with HoDs in staff distribution

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Nov 4: The administration of the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and Associated Hospitals has taken strong note of the irrational allocation of staff in the hospitals, leading to an apparent shortage of manpower in some sections and an excess in others.

In this regard, the Administrator of GMC and Associated Hospitals has issued a series of directives to the concerned Medical Superintendents with the aim of “setting things right” to ensure the smooth functioning of the hospitals.

“It has consistently been brought to the administration’s attention that the Medical Officers, paramedical staff, and MTS posted in the associated hospitals have not been deployed rationally. Some HoDs are facing difficulties in carrying out their activities due to the non-availability of adequate staff, while others have more staff than they require,” reads a communication issued in this regard by the Administrator.

In connection with this, it has been directed that all Medical Officers, Paramedical staff, and non-gazetted staff, including MTS, posted in associated hospitals of GMC, Srinagar, including those attached to HoDs/HOUs/Consultants or other officers, shall consider themselves to have been placed at the disposal of the respective Medical Superintendents.

“Henceforth, all their paperwork, including attendance, APRs, work and conduct, integrity certificates, NoCs, etc., shall be processed and signed by the concerned Medical Superintendents.”

The Medical Superintendents have been asked to ensure the judicious and rational deployment of available manpower in accordance with the patient footfall and workload of each department or section.

According to the directives, the HoDs will actively participate in staff distribution and will report any deviations from the directives on the part of the Medical Superintendents to the administration.

The Medical Superintendents have also been directed to periodically rotate the staff at their disposal between different units/sections in consultation with the concerned HoDs so that they gain experience in all procedures and activities conducted in the hospitals.

“No one should become indispensable at a particular place of posting, as was recently argued by different HoDs during the transfer of paramedical staff in accordance with circular instructions issued by the Government,” the directives note.

The administration has further stated that every employee is liable to be transferred after completing a specified term at a particular place, noting that it is mandatory for every paramedical/nursing staff member to obtain a certificate from the concerned Medical Superintendent at the time of promotion, stating that they have worked in all sections of the hospital and are capable of handling any assignment.

The directives have also addressed the practice of posting technical personnel in clerical jobs, which leads to a shortage of manpower. The Medical Superintendents have been strongly warned against this practice.

Furthermore, the Administrator has mentioned that the charges of vital sections and schemes in the hospitals have been entrusted to staff engaged on a contract/academic arrangement/outsourcing basis.

The Medical Superintendents have been directed to cease this undesirable practice immediately and utilize the services of such staff exclusively for the purpose they were engaged for, without assigning additional responsibilities to them.