Right to protest guaranteed by constitution: EJAC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 4: Trade Union Leader and President of the Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu and Kashmir (EJAC), Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam today said that the right to protest was guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

In a statement, Shabnam expressed deep concern over the order of the administration prohibiting employees from demonstrations and strikes.

He emphasized that in a democratic country, Government employees have the right to protest “against any form of injustice or discrimination.”

“When their legitimate demands go unmet, peaceful demonstrations, in accordance with the constitution, become their last option,” he said.

Shabnam urged the Government to reconsider and rescind the said order, which, he said, restricts the Government employees from exercising their democratic rights to participate in any form of protest organized for their legitimate entitlements, as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

He hoped that the Government would refrain from taking any measures that might displease its employees.