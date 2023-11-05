Husband arrested for killing wife

Mysterious death case solved: SSP

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 4: Samba police has arrested husband for allegedly murdering his wife at Nandpur in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS), Ramgarh.

The arrested murder accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, son of Raj Kumar of Nandpur, tehsil Ramgarh, district Samba who allegedly has killed his wife Arti Devi in his bid to marry second time.

Police said the victim found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Nandpur residence in Ramgarh area of Samba district on October 27 following which police launched inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of her death.

Later the inquest proceedings have been converted into FIR No. 73/2023 U/S 302 IPC and investigation is underway.

Police said the inquest proceedings were conducted in professional manner, post -mortem of the housewife was conducted through Board of Doctors. It collected evidence and converted inquest into a murder case in which husband of the deceased has been arrested and investigation is in progress. The arrest was made on the directives of SSP Samba , Benam Tosh.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggested that the motive behind committing murder was the intention of the accused husband to eliminate his wife to pave way for his second marriage with his beloved with whom he had illicit affair.

The investigation of the case is being conducted by SHO Police Station, Ramgarh Amit Sangra under the supervision of SDPO Vijaypur, Rohit Kumar and Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary.

SSP Samba Benam Tosh said police is solving mysterious death cases one after the other on merits, converting inquest proceedings into FIRs and arresting the accused under law without delay.