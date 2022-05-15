ADGP Jammu reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangement

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: In order to review the general security situation in the district ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022 (SANJY) and recent terror incident in Sunjwan Jammu, Addl. Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by DIG JKS Range Vivek Gupta today conducted review meeting regarding crime, law & order, security and over-all functioning of District Kathua with all supervisory officers, SHOs,IC PP etc.

Besides, ADGP Jammu conduct general inspection of P/S Rajbagh and also security review of Lakhanpur corridor after conducting the visit of Lakhanpur Corridor.

ADGP Jammu and DIG JKS Range held security review meeting with all supervisory officers/SHO’s of District Kathua at Conference Hall DPL Kathua. He emphasized upon strengthening of Inter State Naka points, National Highway Nakas, to keep check on transportation of drugs, weapons and other criminal activities in view of forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022.

He also sought the first hand information regarding the measures for tackling different situations ADGP said that CCTNS is complete package which includes crime registration, investigation as well as some public services on line.

He emphasized upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for rapid action by the forces and take appropriate counter measures to prevent evil attempts of terrorists.

The ADGP said that Anti Tunnelling exercise & Anti- Drone Activities along International Border (IB) should be conducted on regular basis to thwart the nefarious designs of antinational elements and hope for peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022.