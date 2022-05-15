BJP’s mis-governance responsible for present mess in J&K: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: Former minister and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today alleged that BJP Govt’s mis-governance was responsible for present mess in the Jammu and Kashmir.

While interacting with people at Dharap Kothey in Jammu South today, Bhalla said that the Union Territory is burning and terrorists are killing innocent people due to the Government’s weakness. Killing of innocents is not only a reflection of the Modi Government’s failure on the national security front but also exposes their ‘nationalism’ facade.

Bhalla said innocent people, including teachers, were being killed in Kashmir and asked why the valley was burning despite being directly under the Central Government’s control. “My only question is that has investment in the Kashmir valley increased, or employment risen or FDI comes in big numbers after BJP’s historical blunders in J&K. The reply is a big no,” he said.

Cong leader claimed that the employment level and capital inflow got reduced in comparison to the era when Congress Govt was in place. “Whatever you do is for political reasons and not for the betterment of people. Today terrorist activities in Kashmir are increasing. Your mis-governance has led to all this,” Bhalla alleged.

Alleging breakdown of law and order security scenario machinery in the J&K, Bhalla lambasted BJP Govt for its failure to rein in the anti- social, anti-national, communal and disruptive forces that were hell bent to vitiate peace and disrupt communal harmony in J&K for their vested interests. He claimed that the killing of innocents by terrorists in broad daylight proves that the Government has failed to control the law and order situation in J&K.

The Government is not performing according to aspirations of J&K people. The farmers, business community, traders, students are totally fed up with this non-performing Government, which has failed on all fronts whether it is providing basic facilities to the people or paying timely wages to the daily wagers working in various departments of J&K or checking price hike of essential commodities”, he said.

Bhalla said BJP has no programme and policy for the welfare of people except to divide the people on communal line. He held BJP Government responsible for all miseries of general masses who were ditched by their elected representatives. He alleged that despite getting huge mandate from Jammu, BJP backstabbed aspirations of Dogras and surrendered for the lust of power.