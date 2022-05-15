Dogri album ‘Aauon Kudi Jammua Di’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: Former MLA Ashwani Sharma and Chairman of Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal jointly released Dogri album, “Aauon Kudi Jammua Di”, sung by famous singer Neeta Adarsh, during a function organized at Press Club of Jammu here on Sunday.

Renowned Dogri Singers, Surinder Manhas, Sonali Dogra, Sandhya Sharma were the guests of honour while Sr Journalist Adarshpal Gupta, Urja Singh, Tripta Devi, Assistant Matron, GMC&H, Reeta Kotwal, MD, Dogrein Di Shaan Bakhri Channel, social activist, R Vijay Magotra and Sahil Mahajan were the special guests on the occasion.

Ashwani Sharma appreciated the efforts of Music Director Sahil Nath, lyricist Payasa Anjum, composer Deepak Kumar, Director K K Malhotra, DOP, Danish Mir, Assistant Director Prerna Sharma and Producer Ankit Sharma for making an outstanding Dogri Album and hoped it will definitely hit the stands by the viewers.

He also called for big societal role in preservation and promotion of Dogri and suggested that a collective effort is needed by entire Dogra community to put this sweet language on a wider canvass through various mediums like film and music industry.

In his address, Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, said: “Language is the identity of any nation, community and ethnicity and therefore we must bequeath our posterity the sweetest and richest mother tongue of their ancestors. Dogri language has to be promoted at a larger scale with sincerity of purpose by one and all, irrespective of region, religion or caste,” he added.

Team Jammu chief also called for introspection, saying if Dogri has to be preserved and promoted, the first prerequisite is use of the mother tongue in regular day to day interactions. He said death of language amounts to the death of the soul and exhorted intelligentsia, artists and folk singers to play their designated role in restoring the pristine glory of this rich language in the larger interest of bringing Dogras together.

While appealing one and all for starting speaking Dogri with their children at home, Zorawar Singh Jamwal regretted that most of the people are shying away from making use of Dogri in their homes.

Urja Singh presented vote of thanks while Rajni Anubhav compeered the function.