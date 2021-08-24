ACB Traps, Arrests Head Constable For Accepting Bribe

Anantnag, Aug 24: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that the complainant was granted conditional bail in an FIR lodged against him in Police Station Qazigund Anantnag by the competent court which was expiring on 25.8.2021. However, the investigating officer of the case Head Constable Mohd Yousuf of Police Station Qazigund was demanding Rs. 10000/- from him for providing a favourable report to be submitted before the Court. The complainant requested the accused HC negotiated the deal for Rs. 5000/- which was demanded to be paid in the police station.

The complainant however, approached Anti Corruption Bureau, with a written complaint. On the basis of the complaint, a case FIR No.06 of 2021 under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Anantnag and investigation was taken up.

A trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and during the process caught the accused HC Mohd Yousuf while accepting the bribe money of Rs. 5000/- from the complainant in Police Station Qazigund Anantnag. The amount of bribe was also recovered on the spot. The Head Constable was arrested and taken in custody.

Further investigation in the case is going on.