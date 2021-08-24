10 thieves with fake AK rifles, pistols held in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 24: In a major anti-burglary operation on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 10 thieves with fake AK-47 rifles and pistols.

Police said 10 thieves were arrested by the Parimpora police station personnel in Srinagar city from whose possession gold worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in cash was confiscated.,

Combat uniforms, four fake AK-47 rifles, four fake pistols and a Maruti car were recovered from the thieves, said the police.

“The gang was operating in the Zainakote and Maloora areas on the outskirts of Srinagar city,” police said. (Agencies)