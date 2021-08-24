16-year-old PoJK resident apprehended along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

POONCH, Aug 24: A16-year-old resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was apprehended by Army personnel on Tuesday after he intruded into the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said here.

He said Khyam Maqsood was held after he crossed the Line of Control into a forward area of the district.

The teenager is a resident of Harkadiya Bala village of Abbaspur, the spokesman said, adding that he is being questioned. (Agencies)