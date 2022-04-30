ACB arrests X-En for accepting bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 30: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today trapped and arrested Farooq Ahmad Rather, Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 for processing a file which was pending while posted as Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development Department, Achabal, Anantnag.

The complainant is a contractor by profession and had done the work under MGNREGA scheme but the said Engineer was demanding bribe for processing the file for release of payment @3% for the MGNREGA bills costing Rs 1.49 lakh and demanding 1.5% share of Rs 4.25 lakhs approximately for already executed and released capex works bills in block Achabal.

On receiving a complaint in this regard, Anti-Corruption Bureau registered case FIR No. 08/2022 in PS ACB Anantnag and laid a trap in which Farooq Ahmad Rather was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10000 from the complainant.

He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Further investigation in the case is going on.