Secularism for some is a ‘political device’, for us ‘draft of inclusive development’: Naqvi

NEW DELHI, Apr 30: Secularism for some people is a “political device” of deceit to grab votes, but for the BJP it is a draft of “inclusive development”, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

Addressing a ‘Jan Chaupal’ and other programmes under the ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ in the aspirational district of Nuh in Haryana, the minority affairs minister said some “fringe elements” are conspiring to disturb the fabric of communal harmony in society by spreading “fear” as they are frustrated due to the positive atmosphere of peace and prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The Modi government of “iqbal (authority), insaaf (justice) and imaan (integrity)” has replaced the politics of the privileged with “prominence of people”, the senior BJP leader said.

Social harmony is the door to the successful journey of “inclusive empowerment”, he was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

Secularism is a “commitment to harmony and co-existence” and not a “path of political purpose”, he asserted.

Some people want to weaken the strength of India’s unity in diversity and strength of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ through their “conspiracy”, the minister said, adding that “we should not allow such elements to succeed under any circumstances”.

Such people are conspiring to disturb the fabric of social and communal harmony in the society by spreading fear and falsehoods, he said.

“We have to work unitedly to defeat these elements who want to create confusion and confrontation in the society,” he said.

Modi has made common people a “precious partner in progress and prosperity” by removing “prejudiced politics of caste and community”, Naqvi said.

Prime Minister Modi has worked with a commitment to “decision with delivery” to ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of all sections of society during the last eight years, he said.

Naqvi said that the Indian economy has achieved several milestones under the effective and dynamic leadership of Modi.

Despite the global economic crisis, India achieved the historic goods export target of USD 400 billion in March 2022, he noted.

During his Nuh visit, Naqvi also interacted with BJP workers and reviewed progress of various on-going development programmes of the Centre and the State Government in a meeting with senior administrative officials, the statement said. (PTI)