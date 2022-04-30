Div Com inaugurates Tikku Memorial Speedball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: First edition of Ravi Tikku Memorial Speedball Championship was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer at IDPS, here today.

The championship is being organised by IDPS Jammu in collaboration with J&K Sports Speedball Association in the memory of late Ravi Tikku-a dedicated and passionate sportsman who showed a strong commitment to promote this sport of the Speedball.

Earlier, the IDPS management welcomed Reema Tikku, wife of Ravi Tikku and other family members who graced the opening ceremony of the tournament. IDPS appreciated the efforts put in by the members of the J&K Speedball Association and extended gratitude to Pooja Malhotra- founder patron of the Association who graced the event as guest of honour along with other dignitaries including AK Atri (Retd DIG) and senior vice president of the Association, Munish Gupta and Pushpinder Charak, Dr Ramma Mattoo and Tarun Uppal.

IDPS welcomed all the participants across the region who were there to make this event vibrant and vivid. This event is definitely going to provide an opportunity to the Speedball enthusiasts to showcase their skills and instill the spirit of sportsmanship.

Manisha Choudhary, chairperson IDPS also inaugurated the new block in the presence of Dr Raghav Langer and unveiled the plaque.