In run up to Assembly poll, BJP to launch UT wide mass contact programme

* Power crisis, daily wagers’, other issues figure in Core Group meet

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Apr 30: In run up to forthcoming Assembly elections in J&K, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a UT wide mass contact programme from next month and party will also take pressing issues of the people including power crisis, disparity in the rates of mining material and regularisation of daily wagers with the Lt Governor’s administration vigorously.

This was decided in party’s Core Group meeting here today which was presided over by its UT president, Ravinder Raina while Co-incharge J&K Ashish Sood also attended it.

According to party sources, besides, various organisational issues, the pressing problems being faced by the people in J&K and launching of UT wide mass contact programme to strengthen the party in length and breadth of J&K came up for the discussion in the Core Group meeting.

The meeting was also attended by MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy CM and senior BJP leader, Dr Nirmal Singh, party general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, national secretary, Dr Narinder Singh, former Minister and senior leader Sat Sharma, party general secretaries, Sunil Sharma, Dr D K Manyal and Vibodh Gupta, chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi senior leader, Devender Rana, spokesperson party vice president, Shakti Raj Parihar, senior leader Dr Darkshan Andrabi and spokesperson, Ajay Bharti, all Core Group members.

Sources said the Core Group stressed on strengthening party in both the regions of J&K i.e Jammu region and Kashmir valley through vigorous mass contact programmes by touching every village all over the UT. Besides, mass contact programme, the stress was also laid on holding of workers Samelans (meetings) in entire UT. The focus of mass contact programme should be contacting people especially in hilly reaches of erstwhile Doda district , Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region and Kashmir valley to strengthen party in these areas further.

The Core Group also decided to reach out to the communities like Gujjars and Bakerwals, Paharis, SCs, people living on Border as well as LoC, PoJK displaced people, West Pak refugees, Kashmiri Pandits and backward classes including Gaddi, Sippi to ascertain their problems and also apprise them of the various welfare and developmental schemes launched by Narendra Modi Government especially for the people of J&K.

In this regard, party has also appointed area wise and constituency wise incharges from Core Group to make its mass contact programme a success.

The party leadership during the mass contact programme will make direct contact with people to ascertain their views and seek their feedback about the welfare schemes and development projects launched by the Modi Government, sources said.

Sources said the Core Group also showed its concern over the increasing power curtailments in the UT and problems faced by the people on this account. It decided to depute a party team to meet Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha and other higher ups in the administration so that the issue is solved and people are relieved of the power curtailment problem in the scorching summer. The Core Group was of the opinion that in case the power crisis persist it can take worst shape in the coming months of May, June and July hence immediate steps are needed to tide over the problem.

Sources said the party UT president, Ravinder Raina may also visit New Delhi very soon and take up the issue with Union Energy Minister.

Sources said the disparity in the rates of mining material in various districts of J&K came to fore and it was decided that the issue be taken up with the Government so that the same is checked. At some places, exorbitant rates are being charged from the customers for mining which has been cause of public resentment also and this issue be sorted out to provide succor to common masses in the UT.

The issue of daily wagers also came to fore and while the Core Group showed its satisfaction over the enhancement of their wages, a grave concern was however shown that no concrete steps have been taken to find out a permanent solution to their issue and it was decided that the Government will be approached for their regularisation category wise.

The Core Group also extended its ‘Chalo Booth Ki Aur’ programme by 15 days which was to end today as the target was yet to be achieved. It has been decided that the programme will conclude on May 15 now.