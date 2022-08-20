AC approves transfer of land for Police Station Khansahib

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 20: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer a parcel of land for Police Station Khansahib.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 05 Kanal at Khansahib, district Budgam in favour of Home Department for construction of Police Station Khansahib.

The upcoming police station will tighten the vigil on all illegal activities in these areas, check security-related incidents, and ensure availability of police personnel to respond to any law and order situation, natural or man-made disaster.

The Administrative Council further directed that the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) shall be comprehensively implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in next 3 months.