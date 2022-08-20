LG Manoj Sinha participates in the annual day celebration of Devki Arya Putri Pathshala, Srinagar

The School, started in 1910, played a pivotal role in providing education to girls from underprivileged sections of society: Lt Governor

Srinagar, August 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the annual day celebration today at Devki Arya Putri Pathshala, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the school, started in 1910, played a pivotal role in providing education to girls from underprivileged sections of society. The school has ensured greater access to quality education to students.

Stressing that excellence and inclusion is the key to lay the foundation of J&K’s future, the Lt Governor said there is need for a new thinking in school education. Scientific temper of the students must be developed and one-to-one mentoring should be encouraged to generate curiosity and creativity.

Intelligent, reflective and compassionate students would become the engine of innovation & development in all fields, the Lt Governor said.

Lauding the indispensable role of womenfolk, the Lt Governor stressed that the new generation needs to know that the women of Jammu and Kashmir have contributed in many areas of nation-building. At the time of tribal invasion, women played a very important role in keeping the people together, he added.

The Lt Governor also recalled Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, and said that he was a pioneer of women’s empowerment and women’s education, and believed that women of our country are not less than men in any form and they should be respected as much as men.

The Lt Governor observed that in the post-independence years, women were deprived of their rights due to draconian laws. Right to Education was applicable in the whole country but it was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. After August 2019, the situation changed and it was made applicable along with all 890 central laws, he further said.

Highlighting the interventions in the education sector of the UT, the Lt Governor said, in the last two years, efforts have been made to provide quality education to the children.

Under the ‘Aao School Chalein Campaign’, in the last one year, UT administration has enrolled 1.65 lakh children. ‘Talaash’ app is being used to identify such children who had to drop out of the school due to some reason in the last few years. Till now, 86000 such boys and girls have been identified and now they are being enrolled in schools, the Lt Governor added.

Enrollment levels, which were falling steadily before 2019, have increased within two years. Sustained efforts are being made for Early Childhood Care & Education as recommended by the National Education Policy. Despite the constraints of the Corona, 1.24 lakh children were enrolled for Early Child Care Education and we have decided that this year, 2000 Kindergartens will be established. This year we have decided that 14,000 girls will be provided NEET coaching on behalf of the administration, the expenditure of which will be borne by the administration, the Lt Governor said.

Mrs Veena Chandhok, Chairperson, DAPP High School in her welcome address highlighted the significance of education for girls and briefed about the journey and achievements of the school since it was established in 1910. The school has completed 112 years and has had a remarkable journey since its inception, she said.

Kailash Mehra, renowned singer and alumni of the School presented a Kashmiri sufi song. She also narrated her time in the school and journey of her life after learning music from the renowned music legend Pandit Shamboo Nath Sopori in Devki Arya Putri Pathshala.

Arnav Sethi threw light on the steps adopted by the DAPP School for developing students into leaders of tomorrow.

Master Sohail Nasir a class 10th Student spoke on the topic of Covid 19 and enlightened the gathering about various ways to prevent it.

Earlier, the NCC Girls of the School presented Guard of Honour to the Lt Governor.

P K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar; Rakesh Balwal, SSP Srinagar; Manoj Kumar, CO 117 Bn CRPF; Yusra Mushtaq, Principal DAPP High School, besides teachers, students and faculty members of the School were present on the occasion.