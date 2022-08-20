Jammu and Kashmir reports fresh 344 Covid cases, no death

JAMMU, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir reported 344 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 49 cases were reported from Jammu division and 295 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 475768. Among the cases, 173341 are from Jammu division and 302427 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 3, Ramban 20, Reasi 0, Srinagar 78, Baramulla 69, Budgam 33, Pulwama 29, Kupwara 34, Anantnag 24, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 5 and Shopian 1.

There was no death, either from Jammu or Kashmir Valley, due to the virus during the time. So far 4779 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2347 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 480 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—70 from Jammu division and 410 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 2910 active cases— 477 in Jammu and 2433 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J-K, the officials said. Also 23485 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J-K during the time, they added.