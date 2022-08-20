Dr Piyush Singla accorded warm send-off

ANANTNAG, AUGUST 20: Outgoing Deputy Commissioner (DC), Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla who has been elevated as Administrative Secretary GAD, was today accorded a warm send-off by the officers of the District Administration Anantnag in a simple ceremony held, here.

Principal GMC, ADDC, ADCs, ACD, CPO, SE, CMO, Ex. Er’s, CAHO and other district officers besides staff members of DC office were present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Singla extended his gratitude to officers for their support and sincere efforts in the execution of all assignments. He said that coordination and professionalism of the entire team manifest themselves in the form of successfully executed tasks.

The officers praised the working capacity of the outgoing DC and hailed his contribution to serving the general public. They said that Dr Singla was committed 24×7 to ensuring the welfare of the public. They said his public accessibility and precise execution of tasks will be remembered for a long time.

Speaking on the occasion district officers lauded the outgoing DC’s contribution as team leader for providing good governance, friendly work culture and countless achievements for effectively implementing different government schemes in the district including receiving the PMs Award for implementation of the SWANidhi scheme.