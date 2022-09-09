AC Approves Engagement Of Project Implementing Agency For RDSS Works In J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the engagement of project implementation agency for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council (AC) authorized both the DISCOMs i.e JPDCL & KPDCL to execute smart metering works under Totex model and loss reduction works, sanctioned under RDSS by engaging the central public sector enterprise – RECPDCL/PGCIL as the project implementing agency.

The decision is aimed at improving the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient power distribution sector. It will further reduce the AT&C losses to pan-India levels of 12-15% and ACS-ARR gap to zero by 2024-25 by improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of all DISCOMs/ Power Department.

Under RDSS scheme, conditional financial assistance shall be provided to the DISCOMs for strengthening of supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achieving basic minimum benchmark.

The decision aims at achieving 100% smart pre-paid consumer metering and 100% system metering with communicating features aimed at reducing AT&C losses besides improving operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of DISCOMs.