Secretary H&ME visits Psychiatric Hospital Jammu, reviews functioning

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 9: Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar, today visited de-addiction Centre at Government Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu.

He had an extensive round of the existing infrastructural facilities besides a detailed review of functioning of the Centre.

Secretary was apprised of several issues including certain shortcomings in the existing centre which need an urgent consideration and resolution as well. Besides, he was also informed about need for proper security in and around the centre.

He ensured complete financial and logistical support to the de-addiction centre for further streamlining of working of this vital healthcare.

Bhupinder Kumar instructed the officials to ensure adequate OST services in the hospital for larger interest of patients. He directed the HOD Psychiatric Hospital and Medical Superintendent Psychiatric Hospital for preparation and submission of a comprehensive action plan regarding up gradation of infrastructure facilities including creation of regional level Rehabilitation Centre under Nasha Mukth Abhiyan at the earliest.

Secretary emphasized upon the concerned officers to further step up their efforts towards effective implementation of ongoing Nasha Mukth Abhiyan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma; Administrator Associated Hospital; HOD Psychiatry; Medical Superintendent Psychiatric Disease Hospital; Nodal Officer, Nasha Mukth Abhiyan; Assistant Professor and other staff of Psychiatric disease Hospital Jammu was present on the occasion.