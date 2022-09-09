Permission granted to Govt Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor for Academic Session 2022-23

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 9: National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has granted permission to Government Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor for Academic Session 2022 23.

As per the management of the College, the Secretary Health and Medical Education Department and higher authorities have given utmost importance to this newly inaugurated institution, hence current year Permission (LoP) has been granted without demand of any type of Undertakings/Indemnity Bond/Affidavit from UT of J&K.

The Management further said that the Government Ayurvedic Medical College was commissioned in the year 2017 and the first batch of BAMS was started in a makeshift arrangement from Government Ayurvedic Hospital Indira Chowk Jammu after a lapse of 44 years. Later, the institution was shifted to the newly constructed building at Akhnoor on the banks of Chenab River and inaugurated by LG, UT J&K.

“Within a short span of time the institution has witnessed incredible progress in all spheres. With the consistent hard work and cooperation of all faculty members, paramedics and other staff, the institution is expecting to touch greater heights in the coming days. The College Hospital is fully equipped with Ultra Modern diagnostic equipment, a fully developed laboratory and providing specialized services to the general public at large” it added.

Prof. (Dr.) Shashi Sudhan, Principal, Nodal Officer, Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer, Statistical Officer, Faculties and students of Government Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor have thanked the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department for constant support and guidance.