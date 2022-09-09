LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates IFFCO’s Farmers awareness conference on use of ‘Nano Urea’

Highlights farmer’s efforts in fulfilling Hon’ble PM’s vision to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers & transition to sustainable alternatives to protect soil health, plants & environment

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a Farmers awareness conference on the use of ‘Nano Urea’, here at SKICC.

The conference was organized by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) to generate awareness about benefits of ‘Nano Urea’.

The Lt Governor highlighted the farmer’s efforts in fulfilling the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and transition to sustainable alternatives to protect soil health, plants and environment.

The Lt Governor Congratulated the entire team of IFFCO for developing the world’s first Liquid Nano Urea.

Sustainable farming is the only way forward to ensure food security and growth. Farmers are ultimate entrepreneurs and our effort is to provide them with better infrastructure, easy access to credit, access to modern machinery and benefits of agriculture extension services, observed the Lt Governor.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world overtaking England. It has also sent a strong message that a sustainable and innovative agricultural system is significant for the holistic growth of any region or nation, observed the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the reforms introduced in the agriculture sector in J&K, the Lt Governor observed that being an agriculture based economy and having more than 70% of the population dependent on agriculture, special impetus has been given to make J&K’s agriculture system sustainable and profitable.

Introduction of progressive land reforms and efforts towards diversification, allied activities and high density plantation have enabled farmers with small land holdings to earn more, the Lt Governor said.

Integrated approach of farming has already been initiated and the government is promoting agro-based employment generating activities. Revival of traditional crops with market linkage support, GI tagging of local produce, high density plantation and allied activities have successfully brought prosperity for the farmers, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor further highlighted that various strategies are being adopted for promotion of allied enterprises such as dairy farming, apiculture, sericulture and food processing in augmenting farmers income to reduce losses and open greater opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

Underlining the need to make necessary interventions to ensure food security for the growing population, the Lt Governor called on stakeholders to work on mission mode for effective implementation of the Millet mission, Exotic Vegetables Farming, promoting micro-irrigation and reducing crop waste.

Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO, speaking on the occasion said that IFFCO is continuously engaged in finding solutions to problems confronting the agriculture and allied sector. He informed that trials of the World’s first Nano Urea were conducted at more than 11000 places in every nook and corner of the country on around 94 crops.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, in his address said that J&K’s Agriculture Sector will emerge as a role model not only for the country but the whole world. A new J&K is recording unprecedented growth and development in every sector and is figuring as a top performer in several categories, he added.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, informed about the Apex Committee constituted under Dr Mangala Rai to find ways to double the growth rate of the agriculture sector. He said that various technical working groups have been formulated to suggest a policy framework to the Government.

Dr. U.S. Awasthi, Managing Director & CEO, IFFCO, highlighted the features and benefits of Nano Urea. It will immensely benefit the production in horticulture and agriculture sector, he said.

To mark the occasion, the Lt Governor also handed over sanction letters for Sprayers to Farmers, FPOs, Cooperative Societies and SHGs as part of the intervention of the Agriculture department for changing the public perception in the field of agriculture.

Balvir Singh, Vice Chairman, IFFCO; Yogindra Kumar, Director Marketing, IFFCO; Board of Directors, IFFCO, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Director, Department of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Kashmir, members of FPO, Cooperatives & SHGs and large number of farmers were present on the occasion.