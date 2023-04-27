ABVP threatens stir over demands of JU students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has threatened stir if the Jammu University administration does not take a positive action on the students demand.

Talking to media persons on the JU campus, here today, ABVP leaders said that after conducting a meeting of students from all the departments in Jammu University, they have identified several demands and issues of urgent nature, which have been brought into the notice of the Vice-Chancellor for early redressal.

“A memorandum has been written and submitted to the office of the Vice-chancellor listing 13 genuine demands of the students,” said President of JU ABVP unit, Sunil Singh Roudha,

These demands include extension of timings of Central library till 02:00am, free wifi facilities for students and scholars, provision of hostels for girls as the number of girl students is much higher than that of boys and the present accommodation is inadequate, uniformity in conduct of minor and major examination pattern etc.

The ABVP leader alleged that even after more than two weeks, there was no positive response from the JU Administration on their demands. JU administration is avoiding the students’ demands and thus forcing the ABVP to agitate over the same, he added

“If the administration does not take positive action on our demands within a week’s time, ABVP will hold big protest and launch agitation,” announced Hirdesh Roy, Joint Secretary of ABVP Jammu and added JU administration will be responsible for the protest.