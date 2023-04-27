Darakhshan reviews progress on take-over of Waqf notified properties

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired a review meeting of district verification teams constituted earlier to carry out verification of all Waqf notified properties which have been left ignored over the years and have remained outside administrative control of J&K Waqf Board.

On the instructions of Waqf Board chairperson, the District verification teams had been constituted vide order number 62 of 2023 in January this year and these teams were mandated to peruse all public representations/complaints of general public, wherein requests had been made to the Chairperson Waqf for take-over of all Waqf notified properties that were being managed locally with no legal accountability and there were lots of complaints of irregularities. These committees had been directed to prepare a list of all Waqf notified properties and yet-to-be notified properties along with their assets, liabilities, staff and income details.

Pertinently, J&K Waqf Board has also initiated the process for compilation of details of un-notified religious places and their assets, wherever representations have been made by the general public for take-over. The initiative of take-over of properties under the leadership of Dr Andrabi is being thought of as another major reform within J&K Waqf Board.

Dr Darakhshan said that reforms in Waqf Board have restored the trust in public and the Board is taking all steps to cleanse the wrongs in the management system of religious places. “We received thousands of requests from all corners of J&K about administrative take-over of notified religious sites and many others ill-managed by the local committees. We have taken over a couple of notified place after proper verification and are looking forward to take control of many other such religious places after due checks in future”, said Andrabi.