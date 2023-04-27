Annual cultural fest ‘Udaan 2023′ begins at CUJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: The annual cultural festival of Central University of Jammu (CUJ) – Udaan 2023, began today with fanfare in the university campus.

The theme for this year’s Udaan is `Dekho Apna Desh’, which reflects the rich cultural diversity and liberal inclusive environment of the university conceptualised under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjeev Jain.

Registrar Prof Yashwant Singh and Deans and faculty members from various departments graced the inaugural ceremony along with a bustling body of students.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Devanand Padha raised the curtain and inaugurated the festival. Speaking on the occasion, he laid emphasis on the necessity of cultural and sports events for any university.

Registrar, Prof Yashwant Singh highlighted the importance of an inclusive and diverse cultural environment. The welcome address was delivered by Dean Students’ Welfare Dr Ritu Bakshi. Dr Vinay Kumar, Assistant DSW delivered the formal vote of thanks.

Various parallel sessions were conducted across multiple venues during the day. Students with a literary bent found an opportunity to participate in thought-provoking poetry and slogan writing competitions convened by Musings Creative Writing Society. The singing and dance competitions, organized by Sangeet Safar Music Society and Tarang Dance Society respectively, provided the students with an opportunity to display their artistic talents while rangoli making, sketching and painting competitions convened by Socriti Fine Arts Society brought out the vibrant and colorful imaginations of the young minds.

Those with an inclination towards intellectual discussions locked horns in a competitive debate competition with live-wire topics ranging from ideological to socio-cultural issues and was convened by the debating society, Dialectica. While the fashion show organized by GlamEth Fashion Society provided a stage for the upcoming stars of the country to make their mark on the ramp, future actors displayed their skills in various acting events convened by First Act Dramatic Society. Photography and documentary competitions organized by the Pixel Society also saw an overwhelming participation.

On day two of Udaan 2023, winners of all these events will be felicitated and star-studded performances by the Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy will entertain the students.