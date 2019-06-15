Aaron Finch powers Australia to 334/7 against Sri Lanka

LONDON: Aron Finch blistering knock of 153 runs off 131 balls powered Australia to post a mammoth total of 334 runs against Sri Lanka in the World Cup match here at the Oval on Saturday.

After put in to bat, both openers David Warner and Aron Finch played handsomely giving a good start to the Kangaroos. The opening pair added 80 runs before Warner fell to Dhananjaya de Silva on a score of 26 runs.

Usman Khawaja could have done a bit well, but failed to contribute much and was dismissed for 10 runs. However, Finch on the other hand kept the score board running. (AGENCIES)