Second season of Comicstaan goes heartland by getting Zakir Khan on judging panel

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video Original is gearing up for the second season of ‘Comicstaan’ and this time the show is going straight to the heartland having the ace comedian Zakir Khan on the judging panel.

The show became a huge rage, last season when reality stand-up comedy hunt became the most streamed ‘Prime Original’ in India, according to Amazon.

Comedian Zakir Khan is known for his command over Hindi as well as Urdu which makes the audience go gaga over all his jokes.

With a streak of popular lines, Zakir soon became a sensation for his unique comic flair and content.

With season two of ‘Comicstaan’, Zakir Khan will definitely touch upon the right chord and will make you laugh as season two is sure to bring more talent to the podium. ‘Comicstaan’ season one, a nine-episode series, features ten contestants from across the country who compete for the title and are mentored by the best comedians in India.

From building content to going extempore, ‘Comicstaan’ has everything that the world of comedy takes to bring us the best comedians. Promising to be a bigger and larger season, with Zakir on the panel, ‘Comicstaan’ is definitely the show that will bring a fresh dose of laughter, jokes and even brighter comic talent. (AGENCIES)