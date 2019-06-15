Spreading magic of love, romantic track ‘Jugraafiya’ from Super 30 out now

NEW DELHI Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday released the romantic number from ‘Super 30’ titled, ‘Jugraafiya’ and the love ballad is a soothing treat to the ears.

The song, Jugraafiya features the love exchange between the lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur.

The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur and the soothing music of Ajay-Atul hits the right chords which will make you fall in love with the song, instantly.

Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media handle and shared the romantic number Jugraafiya from his upcoming film ‘Super 30’.

Sharing the song Hrithik Roshan writes, “Kar ke gustaakhiyaan, Maange na maafiyaan, Teri chaahat ne badla mere dil ka #Jugraafiya! Song out now. @mrunal0801 #UditNarayan @shreyaghoshal @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @ZeeMusicCompany @super30film”.

The melodious song, Jugraafiya is sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by dynamic duo Ajay-Atul and penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

A story on the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a teacher with a de-glam look which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik. The film will hit the theatres on July 12. (AGENCIES)