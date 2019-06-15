Holitech inaugurates first component manufacturing plant in India

NEW DELHI: Smartphone major Xiaomi on Saturday said Holitech Technology – one of its global component suppliers – has inaugurated its first component manufacturing plant in India (Greater Noida).

Holitech Technology has built its operations in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and was first invited by the Chinese tech major in the first quarter of 2018 to investigate local manufacturing opportunities during its ‘Supplier Investment Summit’, Xiaomi said in a statement.

“Holitech Technology would be investing nearly USD 200 million over three years in the country and would be manufacturing Compact Camera Modules (CCM), Capacitive Touch Screen module (CTP), Thin Film Transistor (TFT), Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC), and fingerprint module locally,” it added.

The statement pointed out that the local manufacturing plant is ready and will be in production within the third quarter of 2019 and it aims to generate 6,000 jobs in three years. (AGENCIES)