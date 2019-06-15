Sikh pilgrims visit to Pak: No permission to receive Pak train at Attari, says Railways

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Saturday said it had no permission to let a train from Pakistan into Attari to ferry 130 Sikh passengers to Lahore for pilgrimage, a day after the neighbouring country alleged that India refused to let its train cross the border.

Such permissions are usually sought by the Foreign Ministry of one country from that of the other, officials said.

Pakistan had issued visas to around 200 Indian Sikhs to attend the Shahdi Jor Mela, which marks the death anniversary of fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev, and they were due to arrive in Lahore by a Pakistani train on Friday.

But they were informed at Attari Railway station that there was no permission from the Indian authorities to allow the train coming from Wagah to enter the station so that they could board it. (AGENCIES)