9 more Corona deaths in Jammu, 672 new cases

ACR Samba, 9 docs, 2 MC staffers, 4 PDD employees +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: There has been no let up in Corona related deaths and cases in the Jammu region where nine more persons succumbed to the virus and 672 new cases, 221 in Jammu district alone including the Assistant Commissioner Revenue and nine doctors were reported today while 294 persons recovered.

A 60-year-old man from Green Enclave in Rehari Colony, who was co-morbid and positive for COVID-19, died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu this morning while an Executive Engineer of the PHE Rural Division died of ailments and virus at Narayana Hospital Katra yesterday. He hailed from Nanak Nagar.

A 55-year-old man from Gangyal also succumbed to the virus today.

A 64-year-old retired official of the Health Department from village Dharam in Sangaldan area of Ramban district who had gone to Doda to attend marriage in her daughter’s house died there. He had tested Corona positive. His body as per the COVID protocol was shifted to Dharam for burial there.

A 28-year-old youth from Ramnagar in Udhampur district who had died yesterday tested positive for Coronavirus posthumously. Family members and locals resented the delay in handing over body of the youth for cremation which was done late this evening at his native village.

Two women aged 55 and 85 hailing from Chakka Bhaderwah and Sarsi Trown Ghat died of COVID-19 in Doda district. They had other ailments too.

Another person died of the virus in GMC Doda tonight.

Of 221 Corona positive cases in Jammu district, 209 were locals.

As many as 241 persons today tested positive for the virus in Jammu district in Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

They include 17 from Akhnoor, four Bishnah, 13 Dansal, 18 Kot Bhalwal, eight Marh, seven Pallanwalla, five RS Pura and six Sohanjana among others.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jammu Sushma Chauhan today declared Gorkha Nagar in Ward No. 18 of Bagh-e-Bahu Police station, Sector 7 of Nanak Nagar under the jurisdiction of Gandhi Nagar Police Station and Digiana Camp of Ward No. 58 in Gangyal Police Station as Containment Zones following COVID positive cases there.

Nine doctors today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district.

There will be strict lockdown in these areas, an order issued by the District Magistrate said.

Forty one persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district including three travelers, 14 contacts of positive persons and 24 who were subjected to random sampling.

Of positives, four were employees of Power Development Department and two jawans of CRPF’s 121 battalion stationed at Hiranagar. Rest of the positives hailed from Lakhri and Dramani villages of Billawar, Patta Hiranagar, Mathura Chak Hiranagar, Lakhnote Nagri, Pamwal Nahri, Janglote, Hatli, Khokhyal, Chadwal, Naroli and different wards of Kathua town, District magistrate OP Bhagat said.

A doctor from COVID Centre in Poonch and an official from CMO office Rajouri tested positive for the virus today. The CMO office Rajouri has been closed for sanitization. A Jammu and Kashmir Bank employee from Old Bus Stand Rajouri branch has also tested positive. A total of 77 positive cases were reported from Poonch and 62 in Rajouri.

Of 25 positive cases reported from Reasi district, two were employees of Municipal Committee Reasi, one each from Tehsil office, Shrine Board and JKP, a pregnant woman, three patients and three labourers.

The Municipal Committee and Tehsil offices have been closed for the purpose of sanitization.

All 86 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Doda, 53 Samba and 47 in Ramban district were locals. Of 31 positives in Udhampur, 30 were locals and one traveler. Among the positives cases in Samba was a KAS officer posted as the Assistant Commissioner Revenue.

Out of 31 positive cases in Udhampur, there were two more police constables from the District Police Lines (DPL). Twenty seven cops in the DPL had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Among the positive cases of Poonch, 10 hailed from Poonch town, 18 Surankote, 17 Mendhar and eight Mandi while there were 10 travelers.

As many as 294 Corona patients today recovered, the maximum being 145 in Jammu district, 53 Udhampur, 25 each Kathua and Kishtwar, 19 Ramban, 18 Samba, five Poonch, three Doda and one in Rajouri district.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 21255 Corona cases including 11823 active positives as 9223 persons have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one Corona casualty and 59 new cases. The death was reported from Kargil district. Ladakh now has 48 Corona fatalities-20 in Leh and 28 in Kargil.

Of 59 new cases, 35 were reported from Leh and 24 in Kargil district taking total count to 3635 and active cases to 987.