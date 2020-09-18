Govt authorizes Naib Tehsildars to issue Domicile certificates

LG sets timeline for digitization of revenue records

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: The Government has authorized Naib Tehsildars to issue Domicile Certificates to PRC holders and their family members. The decision was announced by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at a meeting while reviewing the working of Revenue Department and the Auqaf.

Advisors to Lt Governor, KK Sharma and Farooq Khan; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary Revenue Department and Inspector General of Registration Dr Pawan Kotwal; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar; CEO Board of Directors for specified Wakafs and specified Wakaf properties, Mufti Mohammad Farid-ud-Din; Commissioner Survey Land Records, Shahnawaz Bukhari and senior officers of Revenue and Auqaf were present in the meeting.

During the review meeting, Sinha was briefed in detail about the working and organizational structure of the Revenue Department. He was apprised about status of the first phase of ongoing process of scanning and settlement of land records in Jammu and Srinagar. He set timeline for digitization of all revenue records on speedy basis by September 30.

He also directed to complete the Cadastral survey under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) across all districts of the UT by the end of May, 2021

While enquiring about the status of delivery of Domicile certificates in the UT, the Lt Governor directed to complete all long pendency by September 30.

To speed up the process, Lt Governor announced to authorized Naib Tehsildars in addition to the Tehsildars for issuing Domicile certificate to all the PRC holders and their family members on priority.