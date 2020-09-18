31 KAS officers get Deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: The services of 31 Junior Scale KAS Probationers, who are undergoing training at J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, have been placed at the disposal of different departments.

According to the order, Manoj Kumar and Pardeep Kumar Shan have been placed at the disposal of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Aafreen Wahid Ganai, Madhur Anand, Priyanka Sharma, Pallvi Sharma, Kanika Gupta, Jahan Zaib Khan, Sakshi Mahajan and Neeraj Kumar Bhargav at the disposal of Social Welfare Department and Nishtha Nayyar, Namrita Bhan, Naser Javaid, Malika Raina, Vishal Deep Chandan, Abhimanyu Singh, Uttam Singh Palsar, Muzammil Hassan Choudhary, Imtisaal Rasool, Ashfaq Hussain, Chander Mohini and Rahul Sharma at the disposal of Industries and Commerce (Handicradts/ Handloom).

Ateeksha Sethi, Sandeep Kour and Farhat Shamim Khan have been placed at the disposal of Information Department, Tanvi Gupta, Ritu Sharma, Amil Suhail and Mohammad Maroof at the disposal of Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell, Swati Gupta and Jagdeep Singh at the disposal of National Health Mission.