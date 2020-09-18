DPC clears promotion, SGs for IPS officers

MHA to take call on elevation of DGPs, ADGPs

*189 SPs, 327 DySPs regularized

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 18: The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) today cleared promotion and Selection Grades in favour of several IPS officers and referred the proposal for promotion of two Additional DGPs as DGPs and four IGPs as Additional DGPs to the Union Ministry of Homes Affairs. The Union Territory Government has also approved regularization of 189 Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 327 DySPs.

The DPC meeting was held in Srinagar this afternoon and was chaired by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and attended by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

Official sources told the Excelsior that 2002 batch IPS officer Uttam Chand has been cleared for promotion as IGP with certain clarifications. He is presently on Central deputation and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

The DPC has confirmed Amit Kumar, DIG Armed Police and IPS officer of 2006 batch as the DIG and given Selection Grade to four officiating DIGs-Sunil Gupta, Vivek Gupta, Sujit Kumar and Suleman Choudhary prior to their confirmation as DIGs. They are IPS officers of 2007 batch. Sunil Gupta is on Central deputation while Vivek Gupta is posted as DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range with additional charge of Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range. Sujit Kumar is DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range and Suleman Choudhary is DIG North Kashmir, also holding additional charge of DIG Central Kashmir.

PD Nitya, SP City (North) Jammu and Sheema Nabi Qasba, SP (East) Srinagar, the IPS officers of 2016 batch, have been given Senior Time Scale.

The DPC has sent to the Union Home Ministry a proposal for promotion of two Additional DGPs-Lalat Indu Mohanty and Dr B Srinivas as DGPs and four IGPs as Additional DGPs. The proposal is likely to be cleared soon.

Mohanty is on Central deputation with the BSF and Dr B Srinivas is posted as Commandant General Home Guards/Civil Defence/State Disaster Responder Force in J&K. They are 1989 and 1990 batch IPS officers of Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

Presently, four IPS officers of J&K cadre are in the rank of DGPs including Navin Aggarwal of 1986 batch, Dilbag Singh, VK Singh and SM Sahai of 1987 batch. Dilbag is posted as DGP and VK Singh as DG Prisons while Aggarwal and Sahai are on Central deputation.

There are four IGPs of 1995 batch of IPS who are due for promotion as Additional DGPs including SD Singh Jamwal, Director Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy, SS Khandare, Head of Police, Union Territory of Ladakh, Rajesh Kumar, who is on Central deputation and posted as IG CRPF Kashmir and T Namgyal, IGP Traffic J&K.

Presently, there are nine Additional DGPs, six of whom are posted in Jammu and Kashmir and three are on Central deputation.

The ADGPs posted in J&K included Dr B Srinivas, ADG Home Guards/Civil Defence/ SDRF, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, Additional DG CID, AK Choudhary, Additional DG Armed, Deepak Kumar, MD Police Housing Corporation, SJM Geelani, Additional DG (Coordination) Police Headquarters and AG Mir, Additional DG (Headquarters) J&K.

Three Additional DGPs, who are on Central deputation, include Lalat Indu Mohanty, BSF New Delhi, Hemant Kumar Lohia, also in the BSF and Pankaj Kumar Saxena.

With a view to encourage the police officers working in militancy-infested Jammu and Kashmir and boost their promotional prospectus, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had recently given nod to creation of 25 posts for the IPS officers in the ranks of Director Generals of Police (DGPs), Additional DGPs, Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), DIGs and SSPs.

Out of 25 posts approved for promotion of IPS officers, two each were in the rank of DGP and Additional DGPs, five IGPs, 12 DIGs and four SSPs in the Selection Grade.

The Union Territory is facing shortage of officers in the rank of DIG but with the MHA having given nod to creation of 12 new posts of DIGs, the shortage is likely to be reduced to quite an extent but after some time.

Meanwhile, in a landmark decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Government today approved regularization of 189 SPs and 327 DySPs. The SPs hadn’t been regularized since 2000 while the DySPs were awaiting regularization since 2009.

This will lead to creation of 145 more vacancies of DySPs for recruitment.