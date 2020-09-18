4 die in Kashmir due to COVID

* 658 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Sept 18: Kashmir reported four more COVID-19 deaths today while 658 people tested positive in Valley taking the number of positive cases in J&K past 60000.

The four persons who died in Kashmir include a 21-year-old youth from South Kashmir.

A resident of Ladoo Kulgam he was admitted to SKIMS Soura Hospital on September 11 after he had fallen from height and tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital. He had cardiopulmonary arrest in the wee hours today.

A 56-year-old woman from Kaloosa Bandipora died at SKIMS Medical College hospital Bemina where she was admitted on September 2.

A 58-year-old man from Dalgate was brought to SMHS Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead and he tested positive for COVID-19.

A 67-year-old man from Alochi Bagh Srinagar died, nearly a fortnight after he was admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital today.

With these deaths, 968 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K so far.

And in Kashmir 658 people tested positive today taking the number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir past 60000.

Srinagar reported 237 cases, Budgam 62, Baramulla 64, Pulwama 41, Anantnag 60, Bandipora 65, Kupwara 52, Ganderbal 44 and Kulgam 19.

Majority of these tested positive at CD and SKIMS laboratories including 44 Army soldiers, 12 paramilitary men, four persons from Air Force, four pregnant woman, three doctors and three minors.

With these fresh cases Srinagar now has 12637 positive cases with 2091 active, 10285 recovered and 261 deaths; Baramulla has 3726 positive cases with 1070 active, 2542 recovered and 114 deaths; Pulwama has 3413 positive cases with 486 active, 2864 recovered and 63 deaths; Kulgam has 2154 positive cases with 145 active, 1966 recoveries and 43 deaths; Shopian has 1916 positive cases with 183 active, 1703 recovered and 30 deaths; Anantnag district has 3151 positive cases with 802 active, 2295 recovered, 54 deaths; Budgam has 4217 positive cases with 1634 active and 2508 recovered and 75 deaths; Kupwara has 3079 positive cases with 926 active, 2093 recovered and 60 deaths; Bandipora has 3083 positive cases with 1018 active, 2034 recovered and 31 deaths and Ganderbal has 2410 positive cases with 592 active, 1792 recoveries and 26 deaths.

And 490 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals- in Kashmir valley.