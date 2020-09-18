Kia Sonet launched in India

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Kia Motors India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, today launched its first-evercompact SUV, the all-new Kia Sonet in India.

The Sonet entry-level HTE smartstream G1.2 5MT variant debuts at a competitive price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The made-in-India for the world Kia Sonet is being offered with the widest variety in its category in terms of powertrains and trims. In total, the Sonet is being offered across 17 variants, including two petrol engines, two diesel engines (WGT and VGT configurations), five transmissions and two trim levels – Tech Line and GT-Line. What’s more, the Sonet is loaded with a comprehensive list of features as standard as well as offered with the latest in in-car technology via the Kia UVO Connect.

The company also announced the receipt of over 25,000 bookings for its new compact SUV so far. Offered first to Indian customers, the Sonet is being produced at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units, which will allow Kia to smoothly cater to the increasing demand for Sonet by Indian as well as international consumers.

Commenting on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India said, “Given the enthusiastic reception it has already received, we are extremely excited about introducing Kia’s latest made-in-India car for the world, the Sonet, in India. The aggressive pricing has been arrived at to bring delight and offer incredible value to the young and the young-at-heart customer of the Sonet. As our endeavor has been to ensure there is a Sonet for virtually all customers in this category, it is being offered with the widest choice in this segment. With its class-leading features, emotional design, exceptional quality and latest technology, the Sonet once again brings alive Kia’s commitment of ‘The Power to Surprise.’ We are sure it will revolutionize the compact SUV segment in the country.”

“The launch of the Sonetin India, as we emerge from these trying times, is the result of incredible resilience and hard work of Kia’s Indian and global teams, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant who are also hard at work to ensure uninterrupted production of the new Sonet, so that it reaches the homes of eager customers all around the country, and later, around the world. It is a testament to Kia’s commitment to develop advanced products with technological prowess and world-class quality born out of India,” he further added.