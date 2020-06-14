8 tons polythene seized, one held

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 14: Lakhanpur police has seized eight tons of banned polythene which were being smuggled in the UT of J&K from Delhi in a truck today. The police also seized the truck and arrested its driver and registered a case under relevant sections of law against the driver.

Acting stringently against smuggling of banned material, a team of police Station Lakhanpur, led by SHO Sanjeev Chib on patrolling and naka checking duty on NHW near Toll Plaza signaled a truck bearing Registration Number JK05C- 8319 which was coming from Delhi towards Jammu to stop for checking. During checking police team found 307 bags of polythene weighing approximately eight tons which were hidden under the bags of onion, were illegally smuggled to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The banned material was seized along with truck.

Besides, the accused person was arrested and a case FIR No. 52/2020 U/S 279/188 IPC, 6/7/10 Non Biodegradable Material, Management Handling and Disposal Act 2007 against Mohd. Shabir, S/o Wazir Mohd off Jawahar Nagar, Dhani Dhar tehsil and district, Rajouri and further investigation in the case is going on.