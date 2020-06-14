Taxi Union members call on Advisor, demand package

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: A deputation of Taxi Union from Jammu called on Advisor to Lt Governor, Farooq Khan and demanded financial package for the drivers facing starvation due to lock down amid Covid-19.

During the meeting with Jenab the Advisor about Taxi Union related issues, chairman Inderjeet Sharma, president Anchal Singh Manhas, vice president Gurdeep Singh, senior vice president Rajvinder Singh, Inderjit Singh, Malvinder Singh and Ranjit Singh discussed many important issues like permission for running taxis from Railway Station Jammu and Jammu Airport.

They also requested the Advisor to announce some package for the taxi operators as they are finding it very difficult to meet their daily needs because of this current crisis. They also demanded that Government should not allow operation of Ola/ Uber in Jammu.

They said Taxi operators always cooperated with the Government and provided their services to them in hard times like militancy and natural calamities. Now, it is the responsibility of Government to think about them as well. Advisor assured them that their problems would surely be put forward and some positive outcome will come shortly.