Charung people protest, demand road link

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 14: The villagers from Panchayat Charung Danna in Tehsil Thannamandi held protest against the Govt and District Administration for their non-serious approach regarding the delaying tactics in connection with the construction of link road to the village.

While talking to media persons during protest, Sarpanch Noor Hussain said it is very unfortunate that the public of his Panchayat is still deprived of road in the 21st century, which is the era of development and prosperity. It is strange that his Panchayat lacks road whereas, each and every Panchayat of block Thannamandi has one or more link roads.

Another local Imtiaz Dar said that the Panchayat has over dozen handicapped persons and due to the non-availability of road, they all as well as the general public is suffering badly. It is very frustrating and heart-breaking that a population of over 2000 souls has been denied road link by the Govt.

The local villagers have urged upon the Lt Governor to issue necessary directions to the R&B/ PMGSY authorities in Jammu region to construct the road to the village as early as possible so that their sufferings are minimized.